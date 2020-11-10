https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/former-vp-dan-quayle-time-trump-move/

(THE HILL) — Former Republican Vice President Dan Quayle said on Monday that it is time for President Trump to “move on” and accept defeat days after President-elect Joe Biden was projected the winner of 2020 presidential election.

Quayle, who served as vice president under George H. W. Bush, is the only surviving member of the last presidential ticket in which the incumbent was defeated in their reelection campaign. He and the senior Bush lost to former President Clinton in 1992.

“You know, it’s tough in defeat,” he said, according to the New York Times.

