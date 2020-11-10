https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/fox-was-wrong-cut-kayleigh-mcenany-says-washington-post-reporter?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Washington Post media reporter Paul Farhi said the move by Fox News to cut into a broadcast of Trump press secretary and campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany talking about voter fraud during a press conference was “going too far.”

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto broke into coverage of McEnany’s Trump campaign news conference Monday and abruptly pulled the plug following claims of voter fraud.

Farhi said currently, the facts suggest that there is no evidence of voter fraud, only allegations, while speaking with David Brody on “The Water Cooler”.

However, he said he it was wrong for Fox News to take the “unprecedented” step of cutting her off. “Let’s hear what she has to say. You could say, putting into context what she said later, but if you’re going to have her on, cutting her off seems going too far.”

