November 10, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – The threat of terrorism is a European reality that needs a coordinated and quick answer, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

Macron also told reporters that Europe must work on a re-think of its open-border Schengen area.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Alex Richardson)

