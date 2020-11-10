https://www.oann.com/french-coronavirus-cases-rise-by-22180/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=french-coronavirus-cases-rise-by-22180

November 10, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – France registered a total of 1,829,659 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, up by 22,180 over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The ministry also reported 472 new deaths in hospitals from the disease over the last day, adding the numbers had increased sharply over the past week because some institutions were catching up on reporting data that had not been previously given.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Chris Reese)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

