https://redstate.com/bonchie/2020/11/10/fusion-ken-dilanian-has-a-hot-mic-moment-and-people-have-questions-n277982
About The Author
Related Posts
FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims To Show A New York Times Article About Nevada Primary Polls
December 18, 2019
President Trump Responds to Barack Obama About the Supreme Court
September 19, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy