A representative for George Stephanopoulos is lobbying for the ABC News journalist to replace the late Alex Trebek as the host of the game show “Jeopardy!” according to TheWrap.

Trebek, who hosted the show for 36 years, died at age 80 on Sunday. He announced he had advanced pancreatic cancer in March 2019 but continued his hosting duties despite the “great pain.”

A “highly placed person” told TheWrap that Stephanopoulos is eying the vacant position and that his agent is lobbying hard at ABC to get him the job.

ABC-owned TV stations have the syndication rights to “Jeopardy!” but distributor CBS Television and producer Sony Television will also have a say in deciding who the game show’s next host is.

An ABC source, however, denied that the “Good Morning America” anchor was actively pursuing the role, telling the New York Post, “Of course he’s not lobbying … how disrespectful would that be to Alex’s family.”

During a May interview with Howard Stern, Stephanopoulos said he was interested in the hosting job but that Trebek’s replacement would have “big shoes to fill.”

“I think it would be a lot of fun. But I like what I’m doing, too,” he told Stern.

