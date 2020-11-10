https://www.dailywire.com/news/georgia-dem-senate-candidate-slammed-police-honored-jeremiah-wright

Georgia Democratic senatorial candidate Raphael Warnock, who is slated to face incumbent Georgia GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler in a run-off election in early January — a critical election that could determine which party controls the United States Senate — has a history of vitriolic comments attacking police as well as having supported the Reverend Jeremiah Wright after Wright repeatedly yelled, “God damn America.”

As highlighted by Fox News, Warnock has stated, “So, in Ferguson, police power, showing up in a kind of gangsta and thug mentality. You now, you can wear all kinds of colors and be a thug; you can sometimes wear the colors of the state and behave like a thug. “

Additionally, he once remarked, “We shouldn’t be surprised when we see police officers act like bullies on the street.”

He also said: “It’s children’s day, and we’ve got to lift up our children because our children are in trouble. And they’re often those who are sworn to protect cause more trouble.”

In 2008, when Warnock was interviewed by Fox News’ Greta van Susteren as Warnock was to deliver a speech honoring Reverend Jeremiah Wright, the host asked him flatly, “Do you embrace the Reverend Wright, and let me focus on the soundbites, for lack of better words, but certainly he has said things like GD [God damn] America and the things he has said, the critical things, even of Senator Clinton never having to grow up and just a personal attack on her? Do you embrace that? Is that something you would do, sir, in your church?”

Warnock replied: “We celebrate Reverend Wright in the same way that we celebrate the truth-telling tradition of the black church, which, when preachers tell the truth, very often it makes people uncomfortable. And I think the country has been done a disservice by this constant playing over and over again the same soundbites outside of context. “

In his infamous “God damn America” rant, Wright declared:

When it came to treating her citizens of African decent fairly, America failed. She put them in chains. The government put them in slave quarters, put them on auction blocks, put them in cotton fields, put them in inferior schools, put them in substandard housing, put them in scientific experiments, put them in the lowest paying jobs, put them outside the equal protection of the law, kept them out of their racist bastions of higher education and locked them into position of hopelessness and helplessness. The government gives them the drugs, builds bigger prisons, passes a three-strike law, and then wants us to sing “God Bless America.” No, no, no. Not “God Bless America”; God Damn America! That’s in the Bible, for killing innocent people. God Damn America for treating her citizen as less than human. God Damn America as long as she keeps trying to act like she is God and she is supreme!

NRSC spokesperson Paige Lindgren, taking note of a report that Warnock had reportedly served as a youth pastor at a church that hosted and celebrated Cuban dictator Fidel Castro in 1995, stated: “For decades, Raphael Warnock has cozied up to the most radical anti-American agendas from not just around the country but around the world. The socialist policies Warnock has embraced would undermine American democracy as we know it. This race comes down to the fact that Warnock is too extreme and would hand Georgia’s voice in the Senate to the far-left.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

