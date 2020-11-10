https://www.dailywire.com/news/georgia-gop-chair-casts-doubt-on-election-process-counting-ballots-in-secret

“No one disputes that Fulton County elections officials falsely announced that the counting of ballots would stop at 10:30 p.m.,” the GOP chair noted. “No one disputes that Fulton County elected officials unlawfully resumed the counting of ballots after our observers left the center.”

According to Fulton County Elections head Richard Barron, ballots continued to be counted until 1 a.m. on election night after Barron “sent home just about all his workers at about 10:30 p.m.,” reported Fox News:

Richard Barron, the head of the Fulton County Elections, told the Journal-Constitution that he sent home just about all his workers at about 10:30 p.m. on election night. The paper said GOP observers “thought all was done for the night.” But a handful of counters stayed until 1 a.m., along with a state observer, to tally the votes. Barron told the paper that the GOP was welcome to observe.

“The [Atlanta Journal-Constitution] is gaslighting you when they report that there is no evidence of irregularity in the election,” Shafer claimed.

The @AJC is gaslighting you when they report that there is no evidence of irregularity in the election. — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) November 10, 2020

Twitter flagged Shafer’s tweet suggesting election “irregularities” in Georgia with the label: “This claim about election fraud is disputed.”

Clicking the warning immediately leads users to general statements about voter fraud in the U.S., though the country has never seen the number of unsolicited mail-in ballots in our history as we did this election:

– Voter fraud of any type is incredibly rare in the US, according to The Associated Press and Reuters – US officials say the 2020 US election will be more secure than the 2016 US presidential election – US officials confirm that foreign governments are trying to influence the US election, but that foreign governments’ interference is mostly relegated to launching misinformation campaigns – Experts say US elections are ‘resilient’

AJC reported Monday that there is no evidence of wrongdoing, noting that “there have been cases of ‘minor issue’ caused by human error,” Fox detailed.

