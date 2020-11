https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/georgia-secretary-says-state-will-perform-hand-recount-presidential?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday the state would perform a hand-recount of presidential ballots there prior to certifying the results of its election.

Biden as of Wednesday maintains a narrow lead of about 14,000 votes in the state.

This is a developing story.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook