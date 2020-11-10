https://www.oann.com/germanys-merkel-urges-european-border-reform-after-terrorist-attacks/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=germanys-merkel-urges-european-border-reform-after-terrorist-attacks

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it was urgently necessary for Europe to reform the open-border Schengen area in light of recent terrorist attacks.

“I want to mention the entry-exit system in the Schengen area, which should be ready in 2022,” she said after a meeting with other European leaders on Tuesday.

“It is vitally necessary to know who comes in and who leaves the Schengen area.”

(Reporting by Paul Carrel, Thomas Escritt Joseph Nasr; Writing by Maria Sheahan)

