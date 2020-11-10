https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/gov-desantis-wants-expand-stand-your-ground-allow-anti-mob-legislation?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis reportedly wants to expand to the state’s self-defense law commonly known as Stand Your Ground that could include justifications for people using force against one another over criminal acts during protests, like looting.

According to the Miami Herald, the “anti-mob” draft legislation expands the list of forcible felonies under the Stand Your Ground to include criminal mischief causing “interruption or impairment” of a business. This means that the proposed expansion may allow for citizens to shoot and possibly kill anyone they suspect of rioting or looting.

DeSantis also wants to make it a third-degree felony to block traffic during a protest — and offer immunity to drivers who accidentally kill or injure protesters who do so, according to the Herald.

In September, DeSantis vowed to crack down on “violent and disorderly assemblies” that occurred after the death of George Floyd killed by a white cop. The proposal mirrors ideas the governor spoke about during a news conference in Polk County in December, when he promised an alleged crackdown on disorderly protests.

