http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/B8ZipzFqzk4/

During an interview with Fox News Channel, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was defiant in his response to criticism from those decrying the reluctance of Republicans to concede Joe Biden as the victor of last week’s presidential election.

Graham indicated President Donald Trump and his allies were within their rights to call for investigations into voting abnormalities that may have occurred last Tuesday.

“Here’s the deal — the law is the means to an end,” he said. “If it doesn’t get you to where you want to go, you just ignore it. It’s called the Carter Page warrant application. How many times do we have to see when it comes to liberals and the Democratic machine, they want an outcome, the law be damned? So this man in Pennsylvania gave an affidavit to the Trump campaign. I’ve sent it to the FBI, the postal inspector. They’re looking at it now. I’ve got more information. We’re now finding potentially that 25,000 nursing home residents in different nursing homes requested mail-in ballots at the exact same time.”

“You can’t ballot harvest in Pennsylvania,” Graham continued. “What are the odds that 25,000 people in different locations of the same age group requested at the same time a ballot? Somebody is up to no good in these nursing homes. We don’t need their permission to look into these allegations. We owe it to those who voted for President Trump and the country at large to test the system. We don’t do a voting-by-mail in 2020. We’ll never win the White House again. The biggest issue, the biggest difference between 2016 and 2020, is the mass use of voting by mail. It is the Wild, Wild West at post offices, and there were no rules, and if we don’t come up with some rules pretty soon, we’re going to get killed in perpetuity and presidential campaigns.”

“And I worry about Georgia,” he added. “I worry about the Senate races in Georgia. Why don’t we want to run down every lead and count every vote? We’ve got two elections in Georgia that will decide the fate of the nation. Perdue and Loeffler are on the ballot. If they win, we have control of the Senate. We can have hearings about all this. If we’re not in power in the Senate, there was no venue for us to have all this explored.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

