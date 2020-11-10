https://www.theepochtimes.com/grassley-urges-doj-to-evaluate-whether-hunter-biden-should-register-as-foreign-agents_3572369.html
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) urged the Justice Department (DOJ) to look into whether Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, and his uncle James Biden should have registered as foreign agents due to their business dealings with a Chinese energy company with links to the Chinese military. Grassley sent a 7-page letter (pdf) on Monday to Attorney General William Barr asking the department to determine whether Hunter and James Biden had complied with the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) over their efforts to come to a deal with CEFC China Energy (CEFC). “The actions by Hunter Biden and James Biden on behalf of CEFC, Ye Jianming, and other officers connected to CEFC, potentially make them agents of the Chinese government for purposes of longstanding public disclosure laws,” Grassley, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, wrote in his letter. The multi-billion-dollar Chinese energy giant is led by Ye …