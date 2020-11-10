https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/10/great-news-the-covid19-pandemic-is-over-in-new-york-unless-of-course-youre-an-orthodox-jew-videos/

In case you missed it, COVID19 is over.

At least in Brooklyn:

Dance partaaaaay!

Well, to be fair, some “large gatherings” are more equal than others. BLM/Antifa protests and riots, for example, are not superspreader events, but rather necessary means to a more socially just end.

And anyway, it’s not like Jews were congregating in Prospect Park. Because then we’d have a problem.

Seriously. If the Prospect Park partiers had been wearing yarmulkes, their celebration would’ve been cut real short, real fast:

It absolutely is. And New York’s government has given it their blessing.

So, effectively, have the media.

