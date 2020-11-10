https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/10/great-news-the-covid19-pandemic-is-over-in-new-york-unless-of-course-youre-an-orthodox-jew-videos/

In case you missed it, COVID19 is over.

At least in Brooklyn:

The north end of Prospect Park has turned into a dance party, and every few minutes screams of joy just roll across the park, like a wave at a baseball game pic.twitter.com/ATifpgfuMg — Jodi Kantor (@jodikantor) November 7, 2020

Dance partaaaaay!

Not worried about super spreader events any more, it’s a miracle. pic.twitter.com/PfpNzneC6v — Blue Army Faction (@BlueArmyFaction) November 9, 2020

Superspreader event.

At least that’s what *some* large gatherings have been called.🤔 — Ge😬rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) November 9, 2020

Well, to be fair, some “large gatherings” are more equal than others. BLM/Antifa protests and riots, for example, are not superspreader events, but rather necessary means to a more socially just end.

And anyway, it’s not like Jews were congregating in Prospect Park. Because then we’d have a problem.

If only these were orthodox jews we could crack down on them — BC Thomas (@bcthomas) November 9, 2020

It’s fine, covid is only contagious among Trump supporters and Orthodox Jews https://t.co/lRRQAPTquD — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 9, 2020

OK, let’s pretend these are orthodox Jews so we can get Mayor deBlasio to send in the SWAT teams…. — Señor Droolcup (@SenorDroolcup) November 9, 2020

Seriously. If the Prospect Park partiers had been wearing yarmulkes, their celebration would’ve been cut real short, real fast:

Last night: Thousands of @JoeBiden supporters including @BilldeBlasio & @chuckschumer are dancing on the streets squeezed together like sardines, 5 miles down the road NYS agents are handing out COVID fines to struggling Jewish shop owners in Brooklyn

pic.twitter.com/MQLQ4BBI39 — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 8, 2020

This is religious targeting and bigotry. https://t.co/nInRUJsSho — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 9, 2020

It absolutely is. And New York’s government has given it their blessing.

So, effectively, have the media.

Not one major journalist or public health official condemned any of this. Not one. You caused the loss of trust in public health. Period. https://t.co/jjPdec5cvw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 9, 2020

