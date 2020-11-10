https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/hah-never-trumper-cindy-mccain-joins-joe-bidens-unfunded-transition-team-reason/

Disgruntled Cindy McCain will join Joe Biden’s unfunded “transition team” today for some reason.

The Never-Trump widow of John McCain hates Trump with a passion.

She lobbied President Trump for a job and he told her to pound sand.

The New York Post reported:

Cindy McCain, the widow of Republican Sen. John McCain, is joining the board of Joe Biden’s presidential transition team, according to a report on Monday.

As a member of the advisory board, McCain will offer her input while the Democrat’s team turns his campaign promises into policies that can be enacted once he takes office, the Wall Street Journal reported.