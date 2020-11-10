https://hannity.com/media-room/happening-now-supreme-court-begins-hearing-oral-arguments-in-legal-challenge-to-obamacare/

JUSTICE BARRETT: Judge Amy Coney Barrett Joins the United States Supreme Court

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.27.20

Judge Amy Coney Barrett was sworn-in as the 9th Justice of the Supreme Court Monday night after the Senate voted to approve her confirmation process. The final tally was 52-48 mostly along party lines.

“Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court late Monday by a deeply divided Senate, Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump’s nominee days before the election and secure a likely conservative court majority for years to come,” reports the Associated Press.

“Monday’s 52-48 vote was the closest high court confirmation ever to a presidential election, and the first in modern times with no support from the minority party. The spiking COVID-19 crisis has hung over the proceedings. Vice President Mike Pence’s office said Monday he would not preside at the Senate session unless his tie-breaking vote was needed after Democrats asked him to stay away when his aides tested positive for COVID-19. His vote was not necessary,” adds the AP.

“This is something to be really proud of and feel good about,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

