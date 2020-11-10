https://hannity.com/media-room/happening-now-supreme-court-begins-hearing-oral-arguments-in-legal-challenge-to-obamacare/
JUSTICE BARRETT: Judge Amy Coney Barrett Joins the United States Supreme Court
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.27.20
Judge Amy Coney Barrett was sworn-in as the 9th Justice of the Supreme Court Monday night after the Senate voted to approve her confirmation process. The final tally was 52-48 mostly along party lines.
“Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court late Monday by a deeply divided Senate, Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump’s nominee days before the election and secure a likely conservative court majority for years to come,” reports the Associated Press.
“Monday’s 52-48 vote was the closest high court confirmation ever to a presidential election, and the first in modern times with no support from the minority party. The spiking COVID-19 crisis has hung over the proceedings. Vice President Mike Pence’s office said Monday he would not preside at the Senate session unless his tie-breaking vote was needed after Democrats asked him to stay away when his aides tested positive for COVID-19. His vote was not necessary,” adds the AP.
“This is something to be really proud of and feel good about,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.
JUST IN: Senate Will Vote Monday on Confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.20.20
Mitch McConnell confirmed Tuesday that the Senate will vote Monday on the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court.
“With regard to the Supreme Court justice … we’ll be voting to confirm justice-to-be Barrett next Monday,” the Senate Majority Leader said during his weekly press conference.
“I think that will be another signature accomplishment in our effort to put on the courts, the federal courts, men and women that believe in the quaint notion that maybe the job of a judge is to actually follow the law,” McConnell added.
Republicans currently hold 53 Senate seats, meaning she could lose three members of the GOP and still be confirmed with Vice President Mike Pence’s vote breaking the tie.
