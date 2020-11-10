https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/10/he-went-there-james-woods-has-3-words-for-lefties-who-spent-the-last-4-years-battering-america-now-lecturing-americans-to-come-together/

James Woods is right.

As usual.

*shrug*

The same people who have spent the last four years berating, attacking, harassing, and trying desperately to silence and intimidate people for their political beliefs NOW want these same people to come together as one?

Yeah, like James said, GFY.

Not happening.

They’re still rioting / protesting / attacking the media in Seattle & Portland — Seattle Six (@SeattleSix) November 9, 2020

It’s what they do.

James, thank you. — singlemaltscotch (@singlemltscotch) November 9, 2020

Mic drop — Kansas Proud (@hawqua) November 10, 2020

This is the best tweet I’ve seen so far that accurately describes how I am feeling and I am sure the 70+ million voters for Trump. Brilliant. — elle_NYLON (@Elle_nylon) November 8, 2020

X 1000 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 8, 2020

X 71,000,000 — StatisticImpossibility (@HisSide) November 8, 2020

Beautifully stated. 😉😎 — VanessaPreston (@3graces68) November 9, 2020

And… THIS is why following James is …oh so good. pic.twitter.com/9z06QrM1fp — 🇺🇸 Marilyn 👉🏻 STOP THE STEAL (@AgnesClaire) November 8, 2020

So good.

***

Related:

AYFKM?! Megyn Kelly BUSTS MSNBC over contributor who not only WROTE Biden’s victory speech, but then PRAISED him for it live on the air

When someone shows you who they REALLY ARE –> Fox News anchor Sandra Smith caught on hot mic showing her true colors (watch)

‘Who the HELL do you think you are?!’ Jake Tapper learns the HARD way why threatening Trump supporters is NEVER a good a good idea

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

