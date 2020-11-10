https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/10/he-went-there-james-woods-has-3-words-for-lefties-who-spent-the-last-4-years-battering-america-now-lecturing-americans-to-come-together/

James Woods is right.

As usual.

*shrug*

The same people who have spent the last four years berating, attacking, harassing, and trying desperately to silence and intimidate people for their political beliefs NOW want these same people to come together as one?

Yeah, like James said, GFY.

Not happening.

It’s what they do.

So good.

***

