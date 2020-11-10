https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/10/heres-the-thing-blue-checks-take-to-twitter-to-mock-joy-ann-reids-stunning-ignorance-of-the-electoral-college/

You know you’ve messed up when blue-checks, of both parties, are now mocking Joy-Ann Reid’s stunning ignorance of the electoral college with “Here’s the thing” wrong facts of their own. It’s really something to behold and we’re not sure we’ve ever seen this level of bi-partisan mockery before.

With that said, here are some of the best ones we’ve seen so far. ENJOY!

Keep ’em coming!

***

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...