You know you’ve messed up when blue-checks, of both parties, are now mocking Joy-Ann Reid’s stunning ignorance of the electoral college with “Here’s the thing” wrong facts of their own. It’s really something to behold and we’re not sure we’ve ever seen this level of bi-partisan mockery before.

With that said, here are some of the best ones we’ve seen so far. ENJOY!

Here’s the thing: the reason there’s a store called @fivebelow is because it was founded in a tiny village in Norway where the average daily temperature is five below zero https://t.co/E3FCN5oyKT — Cameron Gray #RIPAlexTrebek (@Cameron_Gray) November 10, 2020

Here’s the thing: the reason it’s called a calendar is there was a Mayan named Cal who predicted the end of time. https://t.co/YENz9twqeP — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) November 10, 2020

Here’s the thing: They’re called the 76ers because that’s the year they moved the team from Syracuse. — Barry Petchesky (@barry) November 10, 2020

It’s called 7/11 because the number of Four Lokos I used to buy there in college averaged between 7 & 11. https://t.co/qq2mqGDyCq — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 10, 2020

Here’s the thing: the reason there’s a thing called HuffPost is because of the 3 Little Pigs – you huff and you puff and you blow the house down. An act of defiance against the Bush White House. pic.twitter.com/40KD0CGpKU — Peter Finocchiaro (@PLFino) November 10, 2020

Here’s the thing: The reason it’s called “Dial 9-1-1” is because that’s the year that the Vikings made peace with West Francia and, thus, Christianity, ending the “emergency” of Viking plunder. https://t.co/D4PSQ8xf26 — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) November 10, 2020

Here’s the thing: The reason it’s called “24” is because that number was Kiefer Sutherland’s age at the time the pilot was shot divided by 2. — Liz Mair (@LizMair) November 10, 2020

here’s the thing: the reason there’s a website called @voxdotcom is that VOX is the name of the Nicholson Baker phone-sex novel that Monica Lewinsky purchased for Bill Clinton as a gift! — Sam Adler-Bell (@SamAdlerBell) November 10, 2020

Here’s the thing: the reason there’s a thing called The Berenstain Bears is because of an inter-dimensional rift in which reality has been significantly changed post-hoc https://t.co/i5EuhKlRh8 — alex (@alex_abads) November 10, 2020

Here’s the thing: the reason there’s a thing called @FiveThirtyEight is because that’s how many people live in Soviet Yugoslavia https://t.co/yWBXsotN03 — Ed Cara (@EdCara4) November 10, 2020

Here’s the thing: the reason there’s a thing called 538 is because 538 is how many Senators there should be. — Adam Smith (@asmith83) November 10, 2020

Here’s the thing: the reason there’s a thing called The Legend of Zelda is because Zelda is the guy you play as. The story is his legend. https://t.co/hDNUShKzcw — Adam Moussa (@adamjmoussa) November 10, 2020

Here’s the thing: the reason there’s a thing called

538 is because 538 is the number of unread e-mails in my inbox. — alex (@alex_abads) November 10, 2020

Here’s the thing, the reason it’s called Florida is because there was this rapper from there called Flo Rida…. https://t.co/1uSirPqp7K — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) November 10, 2020

Here’s the thing: the reason there’s a thing called @270towin is because I-270 is the road that gets you from Montgomery County to Frederick, where there’s great barbeque at a place called Black Hog. Win! https://t.co/YN7llzHCkf — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) November 10, 2020

