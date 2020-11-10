https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/10/heres-the-undemocratic-way-dems-may-have-helped-themselves-win-wisconsin-and-pennsylvania/

Earlier this summer, we told you how Dems in Wisconsin were able to keep the Green Party off of the November ballot which was celebrated by libs around Twitter:

‘We got screwed’: Libs cheer as Wisconsin Supreme Court rules Green Party candidate can’t be on the Nov. ballot https://t.co/jDyQTblzzh — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 16, 2020

At the time, libs cheered the move as they believed Jill Stein cost Hillary Clinton the state back in 2016:

In the Wisconsin 2016 final results, Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump by 22,748 votes. The Green Party got 31,072 votes. https://t.co/K6z9DtumSg — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 14, 2020

Joe Biden’s lead in Wisconsin at this moment stands at a little over 20,000 votes, which certainly does indicate that a Green Party candidate on the ballot this year could’ve swung the state to President Trump just like it did in 2016:

Biden’s current lead over Trump: Georgia – 10,621 votes

Arizona – 17,131 votes

Wisconsin – 20,539

Nevada – 36,186 votes

Pennsylvania – 45,063 votes

Michigan – 147,896 Bush’s 2000 lead over Gore in Florida: 537 votes — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 9, 2020

But this undemocratic behavior was not limited to just Wisconsin. The same thing happened in Pennsylvania:

Democrats successfully challenged the Green Party presidential ticket, removing Howie Hawkins from the Pennsylvania ballot. It looks like it may have made a real difference. With @ByChrisBrennan:https://t.co/iHUpwGsu1y — Jonathan Lai 🙊 賴柏羽 (@Elaijuh) November 9, 2020

And like with Wisconsin, we’ll never know if the Green Party would’ve made a difference or not, but it does seem pretty likely they would have taken votes from Biden:

Obviously, it’s not true that Green Party voters just voted for Biden instead. But *some* did. Right now, Biden has 45K PA votes over Trump. If he had 12K fewer, he would be in automatic recount territory and race wouldn’t be called. Look at the down-ballot Green Party numbers: pic.twitter.com/uidxGk17OZ — Jonathan Lai 🙊 賴柏羽 (@Elaijuh) November 9, 2020

Dems aren’t even hiding why they wanted the Green Party candidate off the ballot in the first place:

There’s a reason you challenge someone’s candidacy. You don’t try to remove someone from the ballot out of concern for the purity of election law. Cliff Levine, the Democratic lawyer who led the candidacy challenge: pic.twitter.com/lFE8ni7V6j — Jonathan Lai 🙊 賴柏羽 (@Elaijuh) November 10, 2020

So, Dems, if you’re angry at the Trump campaign’s hardball tactics post-election, look in the damn mirror. This ain’t beanbag.

