Find someone who pays as much attention to you as Brian Stelter does to Fox News, and especially Tucker Carlson.

You know what, scratch that. You want someone who loves you, not someone who obsessively watches you like a hawk so they can get on Twitter and screech about you.

Look at this nonsense:

Banners on Tucker Carlson’s show tonight: “MEDIA DEMAND WE ACCEPT BIDEN AS OUR PRESIDENT” “LEFT STILL SOWING DIVISION AFTER ELECTION RESULTS” “ELITES CONTINUE TO BERATE THOSE BENEATH THEM” “SILICON VALLEY HAS BEEN PROTECTING JOE BIDEN” — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 10, 2020

We like Tucker Carlson too but dude.

And c’mon, the banners are all in caps on the TV, Brian, but when you write them out like this it sounds like yelling. Which is probably exactly what ol’ Tater wants.

Lucky for all of us pions, Brian explained what it is he thinks Tucker is doing.

Stop laughing.

Ok, fine, laugh, we did.

See what Tucker is doing? >>> “We don’t know how many votes were stolen on Tuesday night. We don’t know anything about the software that many say was rigged. We don’t know. We ought to find out.” But we do know that on a larger level,” our system “is not as fair as it should be.” — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 10, 2020

This is just … sad.

HERE’S WHAT HE’S REALLY DOING, PEOPLE!

*sigh*

Oh, and he’s a little obsessed with Hannity as well.

Hannity’s messages tonight: “THEY HATE YOU.” “They hate us.” pic.twitter.com/QF45gj5niN — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 10, 2020

Hannity is right. Maybe Brian missed it but there are websites being created to punish Trump supporters in the near future.

People don’t put others on a list because they like them.

Hey, speaking of being beneath people, you may want to check on your contributors. #unity pic.twitter.com/ZH0MPeMVlV — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) November 10, 2020

Looks like Tater is angling for Tucker to send him more donuts. Good luck with that. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) November 10, 2020

And your point is what Brian? Since when do you in media have the audacity to call an election before all the votes have been counted & the states have certified them? We have not forgotten all the other fake news CNN put out over the last 4 yrs — Kaytie (@kmhlpn) November 10, 2020

The banners would be correct.

Your obsession with Tucker is entering the stalker phase. — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) November 10, 2020

Right? So much cringe.

***

