Gee, did any of the reporters covering the Biden campaign ever give it a second thought when Joe Biden or Kamala Harris would rush offstage without taking any questions? Biden knew he was well-insulated — look at the lengths social media went to to make the Hunter Biden scandal go away.

We’ve heard Tuesday that Biden is telling foreign leaders who call to congratulate him that “America is back.” We’re not getting any readouts of those calls, though, and Politico senior political analyst Ryan Lizza is starting to see some “discouraging signs” about Biden and press access.

Discouraging signs about the Biden team and press access so far: no regular transition briefings, no readouts of calls with foreign leaders (as noted by @AlxThomp in pool report today), no open press access to the candidate and his people. This is a break with tradition. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) November 10, 2020

But we thought it was a return to normalcy.

Wait. So the candidate that all but shuttered press access, answered (nearly) zero questions and broke from traditions on the campaign trail is now, GASP, shuttering press access, answering (nearly) zero questions and breaking from tradition? TRULY. SHOCKING. — Jason Riley 🇺🇸 (@iamjasonriley) November 10, 2020

and this surprises you how? You just experienced the most transparent and approachable @POTUS ever and constantly lied and fought with him. Biden NEVER took your questions and you expect him to now? #Hypocrites — ExNYer (@mshson) November 10, 2020

These are Democrats. They have no use for you because they know you’re on their side and won’t raise a stink like you would with a Republican. You behaved like sycophants during the campaign and will continue to do so. They know this#DemocratPrivilege #journalism — Marie Arf – China lies, don’t trust their numbers (@schwingcat) November 10, 2020

Respect the lids!🙃 — Joel Goldenberg (@JoelGoldenberg1) November 10, 2020

absolutely what you deserve — count every factual (@counterfax) November 10, 2020

If Joe Biden is treating the American media like something he stepped in on the sidewalk, my approval of him only increases. — Jay Robertson (@IJefTomI) November 10, 2020

They are missing Trump already. https://t.co/r1XrhvMlBK — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) November 10, 2020

The withdrawal is going to be hard on them — Joemama’s Free Press (@Joemama75) November 10, 2020

Only time we will see Biden it will be reading prepared remarks, and no live question and answer. Weekend at Biden’s style. — Bruce Lawrence (@bblawrence8) November 10, 2020

I’m shocked that a man that hid in his basement is not giving regular press updates — Peter Van Keuren (@flaatty) November 10, 2020

This what the Obama admin did for their entire term, way back the WHCA actually complained for a while — Brian Madden (@BigBadUSNDawg) November 10, 2020

True story … in the early days of Barack Obama’s administration, the White House Correspondents Association actually did make a little bit of noise about Obama offering the least access to the president in recent memory. Here’s a flashback from the WHCA’s 2014 panel:

. @AnnCompton asked how to fix WH access issues: “I think the president has to think that communicating with the press is part of his job” — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) February 26, 2014

Obama gave 5 WH news conferences in an entire year. Biden is likely to have a similar approach, given his mental capacity for such things. — OK_Steve_OK (@SteveJacob) November 10, 2020

And just like that… transparency disappears. — William Dettmering (@wd_integrator) November 10, 2020

But I thought they wanted things to go back to how it was under Obama? He was a recluse compared to Trump’s near-constant access, wasn’t he? — AlexTX (@blueagapanthi) November 10, 2020

Daily lids. Surprise! — Michael Bice (@bicemk) November 10, 2020

4 year lid coming up. — Independent 3rd Party (@green2119533367) November 10, 2020

Wow. They expected an open transparent Biden Administration? The dude was hiding the entire election season. He doesn’t want you to hear his negotiations with foreign officials, how is he gonna get paid if you do? The establishment works behind closed doors. — Dante X. Adams (@AKinferno) November 10, 2020

Huge surprise that the guy who avoided the press during the campaign is now avoiding the press following the campaign? — Read Ludwig Von Mises (@Stephlerituruka) November 10, 2020

The Biden team won’t ever talk to the press because they still need to hide Biden. The press is going to miss Trump and the 24/7 access he gave them. — TMART (@KingKirmudgeon) November 10, 2020

Hidin’ Biden. — Kitty Tantrum (@kitty_tantrum) November 10, 2020

Yes, the Hidin’ Biden nickname still fits.

