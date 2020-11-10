https://www.theblaze.com/news/armed-homeowner-stops-second-burglary

One Fresno, California, homeowner has been having quite the frustrating time, to say the least.

First off, KMPH-TV reported that the homeowner encountered a burglar who was attempting a break-in around 2:30 a.m. last Wednesday.

And as it turns it, the homeowner had already endured a similar situation a week prior, as a burglar managed get inside the home around 5:30 a.m. and then ran off after being discovered, the station said.

So, what was the difference between the two incidents? During the second burglary, the homeowner put his gun to use.

What are the details?

Last Wednesday in the middle of the night, a doorbell video camera alerted the homeowner that somebody was trying to break a window on the front door, KMPH reported.

The homeowner was armed with a handgun and said the suspect went around to the side of the residence and jumped a fence to get in the backyard, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office told the station.

The homeowner tried to run the suspect off while another person in the home called for help, KMPH reported.

At that point the homeowner fired several shots, hitting the suspect multiple times, the station said.

The wounded suspect ran from the home on East Clinton Avenue near Chestnut Avenue, but deputies found him down the street, KMPH noted.

An ambulance met deputies and took the suspect — a 17-year-old — to the hospital where he was treated and released before being booked into a juvenile detention facility, the station said, adding that he faces a felony charge of attempted home burglary.

Detectives are interviewing the homeowner and other witnesses in an attempt to piece together what happened, KMPH said.

What happened next?

No charges have been filed against the homeowner, but the station said the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives will submit the case to the district attorney’s office for review, KMPH said.

It’s unclear if shot suspect is the same individual who got inside the residence a week prior, the station said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

