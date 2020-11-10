https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/10/hot-water-food-network-star-alton-brown-says-i-consider-myself-a-conservative-and-for-that-he-must-pay-dearly/

Uh-oh, Alton Brown … the cancellation bell, it tolls for thee:

“Internet wrath.” More like “public shaming for not being an outspoken woke liberal.”

For the record, here’s what Brown tweeted that’s got him in hot water:

Oh, the horror! Confessing to the cardinal sin of voting Republican and being a conservative.

He’s not even a fan of Donald Trump, but having voted Republican is reason enough to put him on the blacklist.

As The Wrap notes:

Brown’s political allegiance is actually not all that surprising — while he hasn’t often often gotten overtly political in public, it’s not a secret that he’s extremely religious and enjoys exercising his 2nd Amendment rights.

Ew!

More:

The reason why people are upset at Brown’s “I have voted Republican most of my life” tweet, in case it isn’t clear, is the fact that Brown still considers himself to be a conservative Republican despite the takeover of the party by Trump and his supporters.

But even before Trump, Republicans have opposed LGBTQ rights and women’s reproductive rights, gutted the voting rights act, put the U.S. into endless wars in the Middle East, and so on. These fans of Brown above are frustrated that he accepted those things and stayed a Republican, and even now classifies himself as a conservative.

“In case it isn’t clear, Alton Brown deserves to be shamed because we disagree with his politics, even though our evidence that his politics are bad consists of lying about the Republican Party platform being anti-LGBTQ, anti-woman, racist, etc.”

We’re honestly struggling to see what’s so controversial about Alton Brown’s tweet. Can any members of the Outrage Mob shed some light on what, specifically, he said that is so unforgivable?

Let’s see:

And there’s plenty more where that came from. Because of course there is.

It’s a real head-scratcher.

