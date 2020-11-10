https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/10/hot-water-food-network-star-alton-brown-says-i-consider-myself-a-conservative-and-for-that-he-must-pay-dearly/

Uh-oh, Alton Brown … the cancellation bell, it tolls for thee:

“Internet wrath.” More like “public shaming for not being an outspoken woke liberal.”

For the record, here’s what Brown tweeted that’s got him in hot water:

I have voted Republican most of my life. I consider myself a conservative. I want to believe there are still “very fine” people on both sides of the aisle but…if #GOP leaders don’t get their collective noses out of that man’s ass, we’re gonna have words. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 9, 2020

Oh, the horror! Confessing to the cardinal sin of voting Republican and being a conservative.

He’s not even a fan of Donald Trump, but having voted Republican is reason enough to put him on the blacklist.

As The Wrap notes:

Brown’s political allegiance is actually not all that surprising — while he hasn’t often often gotten overtly political in public, it’s not a secret that he’s extremely religious and enjoys exercising his 2nd Amendment rights.

Ew!

Oh no. Not “extremely religious”. Anything but that. https://t.co/m5XRiUqSQS — BT (@back_ttys) November 10, 2020

More:

The reason why people are upset at Brown’s “I have voted Republican most of my life” tweet, in case it isn’t clear, is the fact that Brown still considers himself to be a conservative Republican despite the takeover of the party by Trump and his supporters. But even before Trump, Republicans have opposed LGBTQ rights and women’s reproductive rights, gutted the voting rights act, put the U.S. into endless wars in the Middle East, and so on. These fans of Brown above are frustrated that he accepted those things and stayed a Republican, and even now classifies himself as a conservative.

“In case it isn’t clear, Alton Brown deserves to be shamed because we disagree with his politics, even though our evidence that his politics are bad consists of lying about the Republican Party platform being anti-LGBTQ, anti-woman, racist, etc.”

We’re honestly struggling to see what’s so controversial about Alton Brown’s tweet. Can any members of the Outrage Mob shed some light on what, specifically, he said that is so unforgivable?

Let’s see:

🧐 You vote what, now?? — Emily Taylor (@snakeymama) November 10, 2020

I regret every minute I spent watching your TV show. FOH. — no justice, no peace (@nandelabra) November 10, 2020

Wow what a disappointing thing to find out about someone I admired. There was a time for this kind of post, when it would have been still honorable. Now it’s way overdue. — Ms. Frizzle but for the Government (@msschilllax) November 10, 2020

as a gay fan that found a lot of happiness and comfort in your work, I’m absolutely gutted. — Jamie K.O. @ Spooky Hours (@MissJamieKaye) November 10, 2020

As someone who used to wake up early Saturday morning to watch good eats, as someone whose life was immeasurably shaped by your show and the way you approached food, as someone who as looked up to you since a child, and as a gay woman, I can’t express how disappointing this is. — the goose is loose (@thegooseisloos7) November 10, 2020

It’s very hard to hear that someone you respected so much and created something you love actively voted for people who created policies that dehumanized you and allowed for violence against you in the form of discrimination and bigotry. — the goose is loose (@thegooseisloos7) November 10, 2020

I looked up to you my entire childhood. I didn’t have cable but my mom made sure we had access to foodnetwork so I could watch good eats because of how much I adored your ability to mix science and food into something witty and beautiful. I even saw one of your live shows. — Hannah Tedesco (@seizeyandwheezy) November 10, 2020

To see one of my childhood icons support the idea that I am somehow less worthy based on my gender, sexual identity and disabilities hurts so very deeply. It’s clear many feel the same. — Hannah Tedesco (@seizeyandwheezy) November 10, 2020

in other words: “I was with you through all of bush including the iraq war, I was with you through the backing of Roy Moore, I was with you through trump doing apologia for white nationalists, but now I’m fed up with you” yea you’ll be back and will keep voting republican — Brett (@Relentlessbored) November 10, 2020

Wait, so you were ok with all of the anti-science, bigotry, homophobia, racism and its ilk all up until NOW? Like the entire platform. I am super surprised about you supporting a party who has been deeply rooted in anti-science platforms and their will to erode it. — Scheming Minor 🏳️‍🌈 (@Velosassraptor) November 10, 2020

And I am not talking about recent conservative ideology either. Like the 90s, the 80s. Even the 70s. — Scheming Minor 🏳️‍🌈 (@Velosassraptor) November 10, 2020

but, but…they don’t believe in science. how can you vote R? — Adrianna Adarme (@acozykitchen) November 10, 2020

Right! I’m so lost. He’s a science guy. They’ve been waging war on education for decades — Gold Coast Goddess ✨🇬🇭 (@GLDCoastGoddess) November 10, 2020

For a guy who made an entire show based around science, you’ve sure shown a lot of support for the party with nothing but contempt for it — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) November 10, 2020

And there’s plenty more where that came from. Because of course there is.

“Why areN’t THERe MORE ConseRVAtIves in ThE EnTertAiNmEnT InDUSTrY?”https://t.co/sHmMBuavCt — BT (@back_ttys) November 10, 2020

It’s a real head-scratcher.

