Rep. Kevin McCarthy has asserted that he does not believe that Rep. Nancy Pelosi will have the votes necessary to remain the Speaker of the House.

McCarthy pointed out that Pelosi will lose her bid if just 10 of the 15 Democrats who voted against her in January 2019 did so again in 2021.

The 80-year-old Pelosi has announced that she is seeking two more years as Speaker of the House.

Appearing on Fox News on Sunday, McCarthy said that “we’ll only know in January because to become speaker you have to have 218 votes on the floor. When she went up for that vote two years ago, there were 15 Democrats who voted against her. Ten of those Democrats will be coming back to Congress.”

“If those 10 vote against her again, she will not be speaker of the House, because she won’t have 218 because of the gains of the Republicans. We are close enough now that we can control the floor with a few Democrats joining with us,” he added.

There has been an internal civil war in the Democratic Party as the rift between Socialists and Progressives and the more moderates and centrists continues to grow.

