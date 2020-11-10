https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2020/11/how-bad-was-fraud-detroit-bad-daniel-greenfield/

These are affidavits from Detroit poll watchers posted by RNC national spokeswoman Elizabeth Harrington.

“Defendants systematically processed and counted ballots from voters whose name failed to appear in either the Qualified Voter File (QVF) or in the supplemental sheets. When a voter’s name could not be found, the election worker assigned the ballot to a random name already in the QVF to a person who had not voted.”

This one is particularly outrageous, but also business as usual in Democrat political machines.

“Defendants instructed election workers to not verify signatures on absentee ballots, to backdate absentee ballots and process such ballots regardless of their validity.”

“After election officials announced the last absentee ballots had been received, another batch of unsecured and unsealed ballots, without envelopes, arrived in trays at the TCF Center. There were tens of thousands of these absentee ballots and apparently every ballot was counted and attributed only to Democratic candidates.”

“On November 4, 2020, I was surprised to see numerous boxes of new ballots arrive at the TCF Center in the evening… I estimate these boxes contained several thousand new ballots when they appeared.”

“I observed that none of the names on these new ballots were on the QVF or the Supplemental Sheets.”

“I saw the computer operators at several counting boards manually adding the names and addresses of these thousands of ballots to the QVF system.”

“I challenged not one ballot, but the entire process as the names were not in the QVF or the Supplemental Sheets, and because the DOB’s were all wrong, all being marked as 01-01-1900.”

“Every ballot was being fraudulently and manually entered into the Electronic Poll Book (QVF) as having been born on January 1, 1900.”

“When I asked about the impossibility of each ballot having the same birthday occurring in 1900, I was told that the instruction came down from the Wayne County Clerk’s office.”