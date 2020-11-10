https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/huge-analysis-finds-10000-dead-people-returned-mail-ballots-michigan/

An analysis of votes in Michigan has found that over 10,000 dead people returned mail-in ballots in the state.

The study was conducted by Richard Baris, the director of Big Data Poll.

“About 9,500 voters confirmed dead through the Social Security Death Index (SSDI) are marked in the state’s mail voting database as having returned ballots. Another nearly 2,000 are 100 years old or more and aren’t listed as known living centenarians,” the Epoch Times reports.

According to Baris, some of the people may not be dead — instead, they may have been made up entirely.

“It’s also entirely possible that some of them aren’t even real people,” Baris told The Epoch Times. “If someone is 110 or some ridiculous age, we should have their death record but do not.”

There are only a few Americans over 110 years old who live in Michigan, according to records.

Tracy Wimmer, spokeswoman for the Michigan Secretary of State, says that votes on behalf of dead people will be rejected, but Baris maintains that does not seem to be the case.

Just under 10k confirmed dead returned absentee ballots in Michigan. We’re done, for now. While I’m open to the idea some of these have been rejected, I’m not open to any outright dismissal they all were rejected. This was a small, tested listed that suggests irregs are plenty. — Peoples_Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) November 8, 2020

“While I’m open to the idea some of these have been rejected, I’m not open to any outright dismissal they all were rejected,” Baris tweeted.

As of Tuesday, the state has not made public the amount of ballots that have been rejected.

