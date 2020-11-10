https://conservativeinstitute.org/conservative-news/hunter-biden-delaware-speech.htm

As reports continue to call into question his family’s international business dealings, Joe Biden declared victory in the race against incumbent President Donald Trump on Saturday — and shockingly, Biden’s son, Hunter, was right there alongside him.

According to Breitbart, Hunter Biden was “front and center” on stage after his father wrapped up his victory speech in Delaware, a rare appearance by the former vice president’s son after months of being in what Breitbart called “self-imposed isolation.”

“Where’s Hunter?”

The so-called isolation by Hunter Biden came as speculation continued to mount over possible improprieties in the Biden family’s business deals overseas — speculation that came to a peak in mid-October, when the New York Post released a bombshell report outlining the contents of a laptop hard drive said to have belonged to Hunter Biden.

The device was said to have contained images of Hunter Biden engaging in drug use and other inappropriate acts. More concerning, however, was a series of emails that appeared to show Hunter Biden using his connections to his father, then the vice president, to his advantage.

Throughout the ordeal, Hunter Biden stayed out of the spotlight, refusing to respond to the allegations, as Breitbart noted — and even President Donald Trump himself didn’t let him off the hook for it.

Where’s Hunter? He has totally disappeared! Now looks like he has raided and scammed even more countries! Media is AWOL. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2019

A long road ahead

Some characterized the Post‘s report as an “October surprise” that was sure to take Joe Biden down in the race for the White House, but though President Donald Trump has launched a series of legal challenges in hopes of turning the tide back his way, the former vice president is taking a victory lap.

That doesn’t mean the issue is moot, however. Senate Republicans are continuing to investigate claims of misconduct, including by interviewing one of the Bidens’ former business partners, Tony Bobulinski.

According to The Hill, “[e]mails from Bobulinski…were a key part of the Post‘s story.”

What’s more, the FBI was said to have opened an investigation into potential wrongdoing by Hunter Biden in 2019, and the probe reportedly remains active to this day.

Joe Biden, for his part, called the developments a “last-ditch effort in this desperate campaign to smear me and my family,” The Hill reports.

But as the former vice president prepares to take over the Oval Office, it seems unlikely the allegations against him and his family will just go away. After all, Trump spent four years fighting back against smears from his opponents. If the pattern continues, Joe Biden may be in for a long road ahead.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

