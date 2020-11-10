https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2020/11/stealing-votes-if-youre-democrat-its-what-you-do-don-feder/

If you’re a Democrat, it’s what you do.

It’s like the Geico commercial: “When you’re in a horror movie, you make poor decisions… It’s what you do.” When you’re a Democrat, you steal votes; it’s what you do.

It’s perplexing how many otherwise sensible people are surprised by the crap the Party of Plunder is pulling this year to elect the Walking Dead – like counting ballots in rooms off-limits to Republican poll watchers and miraculously finding uncounted ballots, just when they’re needed most.

But, come on, when was the last time the Party of Boss Tweed, Landslide Lyndon, the Cook County machine and hanging chads didn’t try to hijack an election? It’s in their bones.

Democrats are the party of big-city machines notorious for their ability to produce ballots like a rabbit pulled from a magician’s hat. Boston had a four-term mayor whose campaign slogan was, “Vote often and early for James Michael Curley.” His last term was interrupted by a prison sentence for mail fraud.

Since theft is a foundational principle of the Democrat Party, is it so surprising then that they would try to steal elections too?

[*] They buy votes by promising others an increasing share of your income. [*] The minimum wage is a type of theft — a way to transfer wealth from restaurant owners to busboys and dishwashers. During the campaign, Biden promised a $15-an-hour minimum wage. With Democrats, it’s always hard to tell if they’re buying votes or expressing their contempt for the successful. Possibly, both. [*] They steal from the American people with unguarded borders and bribes (like health care) to get immigrants to come here illegally and vote for them – illegals who then steal our jobs. [*] They support drug legalization, which steals free will from addicts. Oregon just voted to decriminalize hard drugs – including heroin and methamphetamines.

Democrats are the party of lawlessness. It’s no coincidence that Antifa and other progressive mobs target cities with Democrat mayors – New York, DC, Chicago and Seattle among them. Urban anarchists know that Democrats won’t try very hard to restore order – especially when they’re burning, looting and committing mayhem in the name of a progressive cause, like “racial justice.”

They release criminals and handcuff the police. District attorneys elected with Soros-money won’t prosecute rioters. Mayors and city councils want to de-fund the police. In August, the Minneapolis PD told residents to surrender their wallets and phones to muggers.

Before Election Day, we were warned that Pennsylvania’s electoral votes would be stolen in Philadelphia. Prophetic? Not really. Voter fraud is as much a part of Philadelphia as the Liberty Bell and cheesesteak.

If Al Capone designed a system of voting, he couldn’t have done better than Democrats in the time of COVID. Mail-in ballots are the perfect vehicle for grand-theft electoral.

There’s a symmetry here. The party that doesn’t believe in private property also believes it has a divine right to rule regardless of the will of the people.

Once upon a time, the party was only mildly socialist — unconsciously socialist. Now the brains behind the syndicate are hard-core ideologues like Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the rest of the Democrat death squad.

Just as they reject the free market, they reject free elections. For them, elections are window-dressing to convince the credulous that they live in a democracy where the people have a role to play in choosing their leaders.

The Chinese Communist Party calls its regime the People’s Republic of China, even though the “people” have nothing to do with the way the country is governed.

Although they’ll never admit it, Democrats would love to see a People’s Republic of America. That’s why the Biden family felt comfortable doing business with Beijing.

After Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, Pelosi and the Deep State set about undoing the result with impeachment – in effect, stealing the election, based on the Russia collusion hoax.

Regardless of the outcome of elections, Democrats believe the judiciary should be an adjunct of their party.

Their opposition to Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett was based on the unstated premise that Donald Trump did not have the power to appoint otherwise qualified candidates. More broadly, they believe that only judicial activists of the left are qualified to serve on the bench. Their stated objections are a smokescreen for the conviction that conservatives are inherently unqualified, regardless of their credentials.

Given the party’s modus operandi — rules don’t apply to us, what’s yours is ours, shut up and vote as you’re told — it would be amazing if they didn’t try to steal elections.