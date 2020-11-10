https://justthenews.com/government/congress/crossfire-hurricane-hearing-whitehouse-slams-fbi-tanked-kavanaugh-investigation?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Rhode Island Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse on Tuesday slammed what he said was the FBI’s failed investigation into unverified allegations about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a criticism that came during a hearing on the origins of the Crossfire Hurricane probe.

Targeting what he said was “a tanked FBI investigation into the Kavanaugh hearings” his inquiries on which have reportedly received no answers, Whitehouse on Tuesday told his fellow senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee: “We’re highly selective in what we choose to look into, and we’ve been extremely solicitous of the stonewalling and non-responsiveness of this Department of Justice.”

Near the end of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s 2018 hearings on Kavanaugh’s confirmation, California college professor Christine Blasey Ford went public with allegations that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her at a party during the 1980s.

During a subsequent appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee detailing those allegations, Ford was unable to name the year when the alleged assault occurred, where it took place, or how she got home from it. She was also unable to produce any witnesses to the incident or the party where it occurred; she initially claimed her former best friend had been present at the event, though that friend ultimately said she could not recall it and that she doubted Ford’s story.

The FBI said it could find “no corroboration” to support the allegations from Ford.

