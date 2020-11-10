https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/insane-pennsylvanias-allegheny-county-board-elections-votes-count-undated-ballots/

The Allegheny County Board of Elections has voted to allow ballots to be counted that were not properly dated when they were mailed in.

These ballots were the only item on the board’s agenda on Tuesday.

According to the board, there are 2,349 ballots without dates — which they have now decided to count.

“What we have here is essentially a technicality that we don’t want voters to get disenfranchised with,” said Allegheny County solicitor Andy Szefi, according to a report from the CBS Pittsburgh.

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Analysis of Election Night Data from All States Shows MILLIONS OF VOTES Either Switched from President Trump to Biden or Were Lost — Using Dominion and Other Systems

The report added that “those dateless ballots will undergo further analysis to make sure they are eligible. So far, more than 2,600 ballots have been thrown out as part of the normal review process.”

There were also 29,000 ballots originally mailed to the wrong voters, and 7,000 of those were still under review.

HOLY S**T! No-Date Ballots Are Being Allowed In Pittsburgh!?! https://t.co/kLoY0QVZSn — Chief America 1st Trumpster (President Elect) (@ChiefTrumpster) November 11, 2020

“Right now, we are doing a comparison of any spoiled or surrendered ballots at the polling locations to make sure they didn’t surrender their correct ballot and vote at the polls. So we want to make sure we do that prior to counting the 7,000,” said David Voye, the Allegheny County Elections Division manager.

Additionally, there are 17,000 provisional ballots in the county that have not yet been opened. They are supposed to begin being processed on Wednesday.

“We have to determine, number one, if they were registered. Number two, if the precinct they voted in is the right precinct. Number three, if they applied for an absentee or mail-in ballot, that it’s already been returned,” said Voye.

It has been a full week since the election and Allegheny County still has roughly 27,000 outstanding ballots.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

