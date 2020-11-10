https://www.ntd.com/fire-breaks-out-in-chinese-chemical-plant_526340.html

In a twist of irony, a fire broke out in a chemical plant on China’s national fire prevention day.

The plant is located in China’s southwest Zhejiang province.

Huang, a resident who lives less than a mile away, reported seeing smoke and small explosions. Following the explosion, he left his home in such a rush that he didn’t bring anything with him.

Huang said that no government officials showed up to help nor did he hear any announcements from authorities following the incident. He explained that he’s afraid to go back home for safety reasons.

At the same time, officials appear to be making contradicting claims as to whether the smoke could be toxic.

