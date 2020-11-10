https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/illegal-ex-obama-official-admits-biden-already-speaking-foreign-leaders/

A former Obama administration official admitted in an MSNBC interview that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden already has been speaking with foreign leaders.

While Biden has been declared president-elect by establishment media outlets, President Trump is contesting the results in several states.

Summit News reports Ben Rhodes, who was deputy national security adviser for Obama, told MSNBC that Biden is assuming the presidency.

“We’re going to have the pageantry already of the president-elect announcing his advisory board. He’s going to start announcing cabinet secretaries,” Rhodes said. “The center of political gravity in this country and the world is shifting to Joe Biden. Foreign leaders are already having phone calls with Joe Biden, talking about the agenda they’re going to pursue January 20th.”

Summit News noted that Obama officials accused Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn of violating the Logan Act by communicating with foreign officials, including then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Flynn resigned after one month as Trump’s national security adviser and was charged with lying to FBI agents. The Department of Justice has asked the court to drop the charges, but the judge has refused.

ZeroHedge noted it was Joe Biden himself “who suggested using the Logan Act against Flynn.”

The Logan Act bars unauthorized private citizens from negotiating on behalf of the U.S. government with foreign representatives.

Why is Ben Rhodes already engaging in unauthorized U.S diplomacy with foreign countries? Logan Act. Investigate immediately. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) November 10, 2020

Former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes admitted Monday that Joe Biden is already speaking with foreign leaders as if he is the next President, a move that some believe to be a breach of the Logan Act.https://t.co/8C7ktNBQz2 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 10, 2020

DHT News reported that while various world leaders have congratulated Biden, many critics are accusing the former vice president of potentially undermining Trump’s foreign policy.

