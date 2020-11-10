https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/10/is-this-targeted-harassment-lincoln-project-sics-their-minions-on-pittsburgh-lawyers-filing-election-suits-on-behalf-of-trump/

Donald Trump destroyed civility in this country. He and his supporters must be punished.

And the Principled Conservatives™ at the Lincoln Project are out there leading the charge (redactions are ours):

Nice lives those two have there … would be a shame if something happened to them.

We’d say so. And it gets worse:

I have some of their client list and those client’s contact information. Shall I post them so the public can call and shame them for using this Republic destroying lawfirm? I think at least half of their clients will withdraw. That’s my guess. Such is the price for treason. — Ron Cole (@RonCCole) November 10, 2020

Risking the lives of those lawyers and the lives of their clients is just the price for treason. What can you do?

This is a literal open call for harassment, report this https://t.co/qiEUrLXIVx — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) November 10, 2020

Is it legal to promote the intimidation of someone’s lawyers like this? https://t.co/Ff2FiEj3BI — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 10, 2020

Any attorneys involved in this intimidation should be hauled up on ethics charges https://t.co/JzmWVtXiW5 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 10, 2020

This is demented and sick and anyone associated with this group should be ashamed of themselves. https://t.co/LiWUODOf3f — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) November 10, 2020

Lawyers are allowed to represent clients, including murderers and rapists, without being targeted for harassment. This is disgusting and despicable. — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) November 10, 2020

This is gross. We are not on the same side. We do not share the same politics. You are enemies of reason and unity. Your goal to ‘rebuild’ the Republican party is pathetically narcissistic. If this is the house you’re building, I’d rather sleep in a tent https://t.co/ISbgD4ugS2 — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) November 10, 2020

You people are the absolute worst. Go play in traffic or something, my god. https://t.co/9lFBD93oj3 — CCP IS ASSHOE (@noahsmom7) November 10, 2020

The Lincoln Project may ver well have sunk to a whole new low here. And if anyone deserves to be made “famous” for being horrible human beings, it’s the garbage people at the Lincoln Project. In fact, they deserve infamy.

Surely Twitter’s powers that be have something to say about this, right?

Reported for targeted harassment. If Twitter doesn’t suspend them, nothing matters anymore. https://t.co/hIi4fNfLFb — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) November 10, 2020

Let’s go, Twitter. Put your money where your mouth is.

