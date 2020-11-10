https://www.dailywire.com/news/its-over-piers-morgan-tells-trump-to-stop-sulking-suck-it-up

British journalist Piers Morgan urged President Donald Trump to “suck it up” Monday and concede the presidential election to Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“Dear Donald,” Morgan began in an op-ed published in The Daily Mail. “It’s over. Done. Finished. Kaput.”

“Your presidency, to borrow the words of Monty Python’s legendary dead parrot sketch, is ‘not pining, it’s passed on! This presidency is no more! It has ceased to be! It’s expired and gone to meet its maker! This is a late presidency! It’s a stiff! Bereft of life, it rests in peace! If you hadn’t nailed it to the perch, it would be pushing up the daisies! It’s rung down the curtain and joined the choir invisible. This is an ex-presidency!’” Morgan continued.

Morgan, who won “The Celebrity Apprentice” in 2008, went on to present himself as “a brutally honest friend” to the president, whom Trump reportedly called two weeks ago “for a friendly chat.”

“The reason all the major US TV networks have called the election for Joe Biden is not because they all hate you,” Morgan wrote. “That would be absurd given one of them is Fox News which has been your biggest cheerleader for the past five years. No, it’s because he won, and you lost. It’s just as simple as that.”

Acknowledging that Trump’s entire brand is predicated on winning, Morgan conceded that admitting defeat would be insufferable for him, but still stressed its necessity.

“It’s time for you to stop fighting and admit defeat,” Morgan said. “Even those many millions of Americans who loathe and detest you will have a grudging respect if you now concede gracefully, congratulate your opponent for his win, organise a smooth peaceful transition of power and turn up at his inauguration as Hillary turned up at yours.”

Morgan’s sentiment echoed those of “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who earlier this week urged not only Trump to “suck it up,” but also his supporters. As The Daily Wire reported:

Whoopi Goldberg, one of several co-hosts on ABC’s “The View,” erupted in anger on Monday as she attacked supporters of President Donald Trump, saying that they needed to “suck it up” and accept the results of the 2020 election — which has not been officially called — just like Democrats “sucked it up” and allegedly accepted the results of the 2016 election. “Now, I just want to bring something up right now. I want to say to all those people who don’t believe that Americans actually got out and voted, let me say this to you,” Goldberg said. “When you know who was elected four years ago, Hilary Clinton didn’t say, ‘Hey, wait a minute, this doesn’t feel right, stop the count.’ She didn’t say, ‘This isn’t right, I’m not going for it.’ She didn’t say any of that. So, all of you, suck it up. Suck it up like we sucked it up.” “And if you’re not sure that you’re comfortable with Joe Biden, do what we did, find things and then take it to the law and if the law says it’s something to look at, look at it,” she continued. “But from now on, suck it up.” “Grow the pair for him that he can’t grow for himself,” she said, referring to the president. “Because this is ridiculous, you’re not sure that he won. You’re bringing into question all these Americans who voted legally, came out and stood and voted. How dare you question it?”

Related: Whoopi Goldberg To GOP: ‘Suck It Up’ And Accept Election Results ‘Like We Sucked It Up’ In 2016

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

