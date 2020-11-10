https://www.dailywire.com/news/jake-tapper-mocks-trump-supporters-ride-or-die-crew-might-not-get-hired

On Monday, CNN’s Jake Tapper, offered some unsolicited advice to staunch Trump supporters, whom he termed “the ride-or-die crew,” warning them to watch what they say and do as that might affect their chances at future employment.

Tapper tweeted, “I truly sympathize with those dealing with losing — it’s not easy — but at a certain point one has to think not only about what’s best for the nation (peaceful transfer of power) but how any future employers might see your character defined during adversity.”

Suddenly turning from his “sympathy” to open insults, Tapper continued, “I mean, I don’t expect the ride-or-die crew to listen to me, but … ‘So, it says here on your resume that you drove a sex offender to testify at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, north of the Tacony-Palmyra bridge…’”

Tapper’s open contempt for die-hard Trump supporters is in league with his contempt for President Trump’s children, whom he recently repeatedly referred to as the president’s “spawn.” As The Daily Wire reported on Sunday:

On Friday, as the results of the presidential election were still being tabulated, CNN anchor Jake Tapper repeatedly mocked President Trump’s children, referring to them as “spawn.” Tapper referred to the “untethered and wild allegations being made by the president and his spawn” and encouraged people to “check out the Twitter feed of the president’s spawn, because it is like rantings in crayon by somebody having an LSD trip.” The three-way conversation among Tapper and CNN’s chief political correspondent Dana Bash and CNN’s White House correspondent Abby Phillip commenced with Tapper pronouncing, “Dana, the three of us have been noting the response or lack thereof from Republican officials when it comes to the untethered and wild allegations being made by the president and his spawn and his supporters about the election, all of the crazy and false claims about it being stolen.” Tapper brought up a statement from GOP Utah Senator Mitt Romney, referring to it as “mealy mouthed” because Romney started by acknowledging President Trump was within his rights to request recounts or call for an investigation of alleged voting irregularities where evidence exists. Phillip commented, “And it’s worse when you watch Fox News where many of the president’s advisers and supporters and campaign aides are going on the television, speaking to the president’s supporters every single day, reinforcing falsehoods, frankly fake manipulated videos on social media, these are all things that are corrosive to democracy and not enough republicans are being specific about what the problem is.” Tapper replied: “And you’re upset about what you see on Fox and you have every right to be, you should check out the Twitter feed of the president’s spawn, because it is like rantings in crayon by somebody having an LSD trip. I mean, is somebody — these are claims that are just so wild that they wouldn’t even make, forget Fox, they wouldn’t make Fox business where, you know, are all sorts of facts go to die.”

