November 11, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is arranging phone talks between Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to be held at an “appropriate time,” the government’s top spokesman said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Katsunobu Kato also said “nothing has been decided” on phone talks when asked about a media report that the talks may happen as early as Thursday.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

