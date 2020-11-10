https://djhjmedia.com/steven/ilhan-omar-falsely-accuses-israel-of-ethnic-cleansing/

Noted anti-Semite and brother marryer, Ilhan Omar has condemned Israel for ethnic cleansing after they tore down an illegal Bedouin village built on a live fire range on the West Bank. No one was killed. So, just how it is supposed to be ethnic cleansing I have no idea. The case had been fought in court for over a year but in the end, the Bedouins did not own the land.

Omar who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee claims that it was a very grave crime to evict the squatters and even said it may have violated US law. But the area where the village was illegally built was designated as a live fire area way back in 1972. There is no building allowed on that land. Israel did not touch the village until they had exhausted all legal means to keep their homes.



Ilhan Omar@IlhanMN·Nov 5US House candidate, MN-5This a grave crime—in direct violation of international law. If they used any US equipment it also violates US law. An entire community is now homeless and will likely experience lifelong trauma. The United States of America should not be bankrolling ethnic cleansing. Anywhere.Quote Tweet

AFP news agency@AFP · Nov 4Israel’s army has demolished the homes of nearly 80 Palestinian Bedouins in the occupied West Bank, officials and witnesses said Wednesday, in a rare operation targeting an entire community at once http://u.afp.com/3jtX

The Times of Israel noted:

Israel declared the area to be a live-fire zone in 1972, according to court filings. Humsa’s Bedouin residents appealed to the Israeli High Court to cancel their campsite’s impending demolition. In 2019, the court rejected the petition and ruled the herders had no right to stay in the area. While Israeli military law forbids the expulsion of permanent residents from a firing zone, the High Court ruled that Khirbet Humsa’s residents did not meet that standard. “The petitioners have no recognized property rights in these areas. These are intruders who use these areas for grazing,” the High Court said. In their decision, the High Court said that the evacuation would also serve the personal safety of the residents, due to the army’s presence in the area. Moreover, “the construction in the area has not been authorized and is illegal,” the court ruled.

