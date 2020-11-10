https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/11/10/jill-biden-bringing-teachers-unions-white-house-pledges-continue-teaching-first-lady/

Jill Biden intends to be a full-time working woman outside of the White House. She kept her job of teaching at a community college while she occupied the Vice-President’s house and sees no reason why she can’t do the same as the first lady.

Mrs. Biden calls herself “Dr. Jill Biden” on social media and the media play along. Her “Dr.” designation is a Ph.D., not from a medical degree. That is not to dismiss her accomplishment. She has four degrees which include two master’s degrees in education, as well as a doctorate. She has taught in public schools for over thirty years. The teacher living in Delaware now will bring along some powerful friends when she moves into the White House – teacher unions.

When Joe Biden was vice president from 2009 to 2017, she continued to teach at Northern Virginia Community College. And when she takes on the new role of first lady, she will continue teaching at the school. While she did take a leave of absence from teaching when Joe Biden began his presidential campaign, Jill Biden will enter her 36th year of teaching in 2021. “I would love to. If we get to the White House, I’m going to continue to teach,” she told CBS Sunday in August when asked if she was going to continue her teaching career. “I want people to value teachers and know their contributions and to lift up the profession.”

Jill Biden frequently says, “Teaching is not what I do. It’s who I am.” Joe Biden says the same thing about her. In her Twitter profile bio she lists “Lifelong educator” first and “Wife to Joe Biden” last after Military mother, Grandmother, and Sister. She is 69 years old which means she is a baby boomer out to prove herself. She isn’t as in-your-face as Hillary but nonetheless, she comes off very self-confident, to put it gently.

Joe Biden received the endorsements of the major teacher unions. Jill has boasted about being a member of one herself. Members of teacher unions are like other union members, loyal to Democrats. In 2019 she told Vogue magazine that she planned on continuing to teach if her husband won the election. She has continued to make such statements.

“The beauty of (being FLOTUS) is that you can define it however you want. And that’s what I did as second lady – I defined that role the way I wanted it to be. I would still work on all the same issues. Education would be right up there, and military families. I’d travel all over this country trying to get free community college,” she said.

Dr. Jill Biden, as First Lady, “intends to go back to teaching,” a campaign official tells NBC. She told @mikememoli last year: “How great would that be? What would that say about teachers? Wouldn’t that lift up the profession and celebrate who they are? It would be my honor.” — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) November 10, 2020

She how great I am? That’s the vibe she gives off, in my opinion. Remember when she put Jake Tapper in his place during an interview? She refused to allow him to ask a question about Joe’s age or something that should have been an easy question and she shut him down. “No, no, no.” Tapper didn’t even push back. That’s how a lot of journalism is today – Democrat politicians call the shots and reporters are not curious enough (or bold enough) to ask substantive questions. Instead, they parrot Democrat talking points .

Does her decision to work outside the White House full time make any difference? No, not as far as the job of First Lady goes, I would imagine. Sleepy Joe’s wife will receive her regular salary from her employer. She taught English at Northern Virginia Community College from 2008 to 2016 during the Obama-Biden years. The fix is in to tell us how special she is, as opposed, say, to the current first lady. Look for Jill Biden to be on every women’s magazine cover that is published and all the regular magazines, too. That is how it is when a Democrat woman is the first lady. Melania Trump is beautiful, a former model, and a wardrobe to die for yet she has been completely ignored.

Of the women who will have preceded her, none have maintained a professional and full-time career while in the White House. “They confined their activities to being first lady,” said Myra Gutin, a first lady historian and professor of communication at Rider University. “So, this is very special. It’s very different.” But unlike those before her, Biden will be splitting her time between her responsibilities as an educator and the first lady. (Eleanor Roosevelt wrote a regular column for years, including during her time in the White House, but that work wasn’t full-time, says Gutin. And any money Roosevelt earned was donated.) “She is very much reflective of the 21st century,” Gutin said. “And whenever the presidential spouse does something like this, it’s always going to open up new possibilities.”

If scheduling conflicts come up, I’m sure she can get all the time off she wishes to have. And, she can always recruit her grown daughter or her grown granddaughters to stand in for her with Joe. The first lady isn’t an elected position and she can do with the role as she sees fit. It’s a pity for American families, though, who are desperate for school choice and better schools in poor and disadvantaged neighborhoods. It seems to me she would benefit the masses more, if that is truly her goal, to work for those goals instead of just keeping her own paid job. The thoughts of special goodies going to teacher unions won’t sit well with about half of America, I imagine.

