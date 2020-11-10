https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jordan-sekulow-voter-fraud-legal-challenges/2020/11/10/id/996439

Despite mainstream media’s urgent demands for evidence of widespread election fraud, it will take time for the legal case to be “outcome determinative,” according to a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team Jordan Sekulow on Newsmax TV.

“It’s going to be a little bit of a slow process to get this into court, but then all the federal courts know they’ve got to do this rapidly,” Sekulow of American Center for Law and Justice told Tuesday’s “Spicer & Co.” “So, chill out. Take your time. Let us do our legal work, and then the courts are going to do this in an expedited manner.

“Whether it’s like 30 days or so, I think we have all this figured out.”

Pennsylvania’s co-mingling of late ballots is a legal battle in the crosshairs of the Supreme Court already, according to Jordan Sekulow, the son of Trump’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow.

On the segregating of late ballots, as ordered by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, Jordan Sekulow noted Pennsylvania elections officials “came back and said, ‘we didn’t do any of that.'”

“So now it’s referred to the entire court,” he told host Sean Spicer. “They’re kind of holding it right now, Sean.

“For that to get there, for them to make a decision like that – which would be kind of like a Bush versus Gore decision – they’ve got to look at the other states, too, and make sure that we’ve got realistic legal challenges, which we believe we do, that can actually, when they’re all put together, change the outcome of the electoral college in favor of President Trump.”

Flipping Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral college votes from Biden to Trump would be a significant legal victory, but that alone will not overturn the ultimate winner of the presidential election.

“What we’re looking at – tens of thousands of votes – enough voters that could potentially overturn who wins the state of Pennsylvania,” Jordan Sekulow told Spicer.

“I think there’s a chance, because of enough state attorneys general have weighed in this Pennsylvania case, that they may ultimately decide it because of what you said, Sean, for future precedent – even if it doesn’t affect the outcome.

“But I do think they’re taking a step back to see what else is the Trump team, the president’s legal team, the RNC legal team, what else are they bringing.”

Sekulow pointed to legal cases being brought in states like Michigan, Nevada, and Georgia – potentially already headed for a recount – as the paths of an “outcome determinative” case for Trump.

In Nevada, Sekulow notes, elections officials’ order to “turn down” the threshold of signature verifications on electronic election systems might change the course of that state’s electors.

“That’s up to 600,000 votes and we believe a third of those would likely be tossed out,” he said. “That’s in the current legal challenge.”

