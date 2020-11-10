https://mediarightnews.com/judge-jeanine-appears-to-take-veiled-swipe-at-fox-slams-censorship-and-cancel-culture/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=judge-jeanine-appears-to-take-veiled-swipe-at-fox-slams-censorship-and-cancel-culture

Fox News host, Judge Jeanine has taken to Twitter earlier today to show her anger towards censorship. Included in that tweet she mentioned being censored on social media and that she “despises censorship on tv!”.

This statement comes after reports came out saying Fox News canceled her show as she was going to “expose” voter fraud.

This has only been reported and we are still unclear whether the show was canceled because of the election or direct action against the Judge.

Below you can see her Tweet.

As we previously reported yesterday, Fox News host Neil Cavuto cut off White House Press Secretary Kayleigh Mcenany when she was talking about voter fraud as he said there was “zero evidence”.

Fox seems to be taking a sharp turn to the left regarding the election and voter fraud across the country.

We will have to wait until the weekend to see if the Judge will return or whether she is facing punishment.

If Fox fires her, they should expect a large push back from their audience as it is just another example of what Fox is turning into.