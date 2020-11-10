https://www.dailywire.com/news/katy-perry-encourages-harmony-with-trump-supporters-leftists-freak-out

Pop icon Katy Perry is getting hit by leftists for daring to encourage harmony with Trump supporters.

In a tweet on Sunday, one day after the media declared Biden the winner in the 2020 election, Katy Perry said that she called her Trump-supporting family members to say she loves them.

“The first thing I did when the presidency was called is text and call my family members who do not agree and tell them I love them and am here for them. #FamilyFirst. Call your family today. Happy Sunday,” she tweeted.

Leftists were fast and swift in their condemnations of Katy Perry, asserting that Trump supporters deserved no love or empathy.

“I’m not going to do that because those people voted against my basic human rights, but thanks so much for the tip, Katy!” tweeted one user.

“I can’t call my family because they voted against me and my right to love the person I do so no it’s not family first unfortunately and this tweet is a bit insensitive to those who have a similar situation,” tweeted another user.

“The ignorance in this. If they voted for red its a vote against them. Cause what the other party represents. Some ppl’s life are on the online and faced being kicked out. The privilege you have not to face much and stuff. You always never realize what you say its privileged,” tweeted another.

“It’s probably very easy to do that when your not part of the many minority groups that those people would be perfectly ok with dying. But so brave and enlightened Katy,” tweeted another.

After the election, hardcore leftists have been advocating for a draconian punishment for Trump supporters by way of blacklisting and disenfranchisement.

“Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future,” tweeted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“If you’re a Trumper I hope the pain and anxiety you feel now is excruciating. You voted against America and for a cult leader who has no redeeming or admirable qualities. He’s a cretin who cares nothing about this country and you don’t either. You deserve all the pain and more,” tweeted former MSNBC host Toure.

Not all of Trump’s opponents have advocated such hatred. Last Friday, liberal comedian Bill Maher even chastised those who would seek to sow division by labeling Trump supporters racists and deplorables.

“‘You complete me’ doesn’t mean because we’re exactly alike. It means because we are different. I don’t want to live in a country without the red states,” he said. “I like traveling there. When people talk to you in Oklahoma, they’re not scanning the room to see if there’s someone more important. Because, frankly, when I’m there, there never is.”

