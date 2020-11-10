https://www.theblaze.com/news/katy-perry-urges-fans-after-election-to-express-love-to-relatives-who-do-not-agree-with-them-politically-and-leftists-pulverize-her

Leftists unsurprisingly continue to demonstrate unhinged hatred and lack of mercy to anyone who doesn’t view the world through their flawless lenses.

Their latest victim is singer Katy Perry, who committed a heinous sin after media outlets declared former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election over President Donald Trump.

You see, she actually urged her fans to contact family members who don’t share their political views — and express love to them.

Perry tweeted “the first thing I did when the presidency was called is text and call my family members who do not agree and tell them I love them and am here for them. #FamilyFirst. Call your family today. Happy Sunday.”

Oh, the heresy! Oh, the scandal!

How did folks react?

As you might expect, leftists didn’t take kindly to Perry’s kindness and accused her of being a little too forgiving toward those they believe are racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Hitler-loving, knuckle-dragging science deniers. Or something.

Here’s a sampling:

“Truth is, rich white ppl such as yourself were NEVER at risk no matter who won this election,” one commenter said. “To you, this is more a disagreement of opinions — to the rest of us, this election was a matter of life or death in many aspects. So no, I won’t be calling my family to console them.”

“Super good to know white supremacy isn’t a dealbreaker for you,” another commenter noted.

“I refuse to bow down to my oppressors,” another commenter reacted. “I refuse to extend an olive branch to people who don’t think I should exist.”

“You can disagree on pizza topings [sic] and TV shows, Katy, not basic human rights and decency,” another observer said.

“‘Yes family I forgive you for wanting to deny marginalized people human rights; after all I would hate for Sunday dinner to be awkward,” another user quipped.

Another commenter offered “better options,” which were “calling friends and family who have been traumatized by 4 years of hate and asking them what they need,” and “calling friends and family who are republican but voted for Biden and thanking them for putting people above politics,” as well as “slapping racism outta others.”

Insider said representatives for Perry didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

