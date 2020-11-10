https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kayleigh-we-have-240-pages-of-sworn-affidavits-proving-voter-fraud/
About The Author
Related Posts
Why everyone hates Mazie Hirono…
October 25, 2020
Hannity gives voter pep talk…
October 28, 2020
Watch Live — Crying Chuck Schumer knows he will eventually lose his Senate seat to Ivanka…
September 30, 2020
Epic floor speech…
September 21, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy