He wrote a book of fiction on election hacking, released just this August, and now former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Kenneth Timmerman is watching the nightmare story unfold in “real time.”

The evidence of nefarious actions revealed by elections workers in affidavits to President Trump’s legal team are one thing, but the software hacking of vote tallies are far more capable of swinging the big numbers of the elections, he told Newsmax TV.

“I am much more worried about the election hacking,” Timmerman told Tuesday’s “Stinchfield.” “That’s the scenario I talk about in ‘The Election Heist,’ which is a fiction, [but] it’s not a fantasy, and it was published three months before this election.

“Now we are seeing, right before our eyes, this type of hacking in real time in Michigan, in the state of Georgia, and I believe we’re going to see it in other states, too.”

Host Grant Stinchfield introduced Timmerman to the program showing graphs reporting mystery voter tallies switching from Trump to Joe Biden en masse.

“That looks like to me, what I call in my book, ‘the secret switch,’ when they realized they were behind and they needed to flip votes from Trump to Biden,” Timmerman told Stinchfield. “They did it in Michigan.

“We don’t yet have the evidence from the elections officials that they did it in Pennsylvania, but you’ve got in that graph what I would call an indicator and warning.”

Now it comes down to investigating the irregularities in the vote reports, much of the onus falling on legal teams from Trump’s lawyers, the Trump campaign, and the Republican National Committee.

“The Trump campaign is going to have very, very good lawyers; I think they need to have lawyers who are experts in computer forensics,” Timmerman said. “So they’re going to follow the computer trail of when there were uploads to the computer software.”

Timmerman pointed to the reports of election systems software accepting a late-election update that demands legal and forensic scrutiny.

“They changed the computer software the day of the election or the day before; it’s called a patch,” he added. “They think that they received it from the voting machine manufacturer, but it may have been hacked from somebody else.”

His book featured a spoofed email appearing to come from the manufacturer but it instead came from hackers, an ominous potential foreshadowing for this election. It can be investigated, though.

“They can track that kind of thing,” he added. “There are traces of them. They have to get access to the files of those supervisors of elections offices.”

Timmerman also lamented outdated Windows 7 software stopped its security patches last January, leaving it vulnerable to the estimated 10,000 U.S. county election systems still running on it.

“That has got to be the most hacked software that has ever been invited by mankind,” he concluded.

