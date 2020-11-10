https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/william-barr-voter-fraud-investigation-kimberly-guilfoyle/2020/11/10/id/996403

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the chair of the Trump Victory Fund, told Newsmax TV on Tuesday that Justice Department’s investigation into allegations of election fraud from the Trump campaign will be “full and thorough and fair.”

“Justice should be sought in all situations where there is fraud or corruption, and I personally admire [Attorney General] Bill Barr,” Guilfoyle, noting her experience as a former prosecutor, told Tuesday’s “American Agenda.”

She added, “I think that whatever investigation he’s doing, it’s going to be full and thorough and fair with the ends of justice in mind. So, I look forward to that.”

