Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden appears to have won against incumbent president Donald Trump, but the political fight is far from over.

Despite all the media hype surrounding a potential blue wave sweeping across Congress and state houses nationwide, Democrats laid an egg. Republicans have picked up House seats, Democrats failed to take the Senate, and many state legislatures have stayed in Republican hands.

That said, there lies an immediate challenge ahead. Georgia Senate seats are going to a January runoff. On one hand, Democrat Raphael Warnock will square off against Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler. For the other Senate race, Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff will try to unseat incumbent Senator David Perdue. It’s no exaggeration to say that these races will be high stakes. If Democrats come out victorious, they control the Senate by virtue of a 50-50 split along with Vice President Kamala Harris being the tiebreaker. In the case that they end up failing to flip the seats, any of Biden’s most ambitious policy items will be put on hold for the time being.

For that reason, Democrats will be pouring millions into these races. Not just that, some journalists such as Matt Yglesias are calling on Democrats to use the mass migration of unemployed individuals living in blue states to enter and register inside of Georgia as a means of tipping Senate elections to the Democrats’ win column. On Twitter, Yglesias urged Democrat donors and organizations to “pay unemployed New Yorkers to move to Atlanta.”

Pay unemployed New Yorkers to move to Atlanta https://t.co/wHqzbPZRDq

— Matthew Yglesias 🍦 (@mattyglesias) November 5, 2020

As a result, the fate of the U.S. Senate may likely not be determined by Georgia voters but transplants who have no real roots in the area. According to Ari Hoffman of the Post Millennial, “It is extremely easy to establish residency and register to vote in Georgia and can be done in a week or two.”

Hoffman added:

All one needs to do is get an address such as a sublet, and then procure a utility bill which is as easy as printing one online or get a driver’s license in Georgia. Someone could work remotely from Athens, Atlanta or Savannah, print an online utility bill and file some paperwork to get their agenda cemented.

Such dynamics are taking place across the nation where the mass movement of people from blue states is beginning to change the politics of red states. In the case of Georgia, this process is being conducted in a top-down manner, where Democratic Party elites and their patrons will try to bring in as many out-of-state residents as possible to tip the election in favor of Democrats. If Democrats are able to recruit large swathes of people outside of Georgia and get them to the polls, the policy implications could be massive.

A 50-50 Senate makeup with the tiebreakers would allow for the Democrats’ federal gun control fantasies to become a reality. What is happening in Georgia now should serve as a wake-up call to other Republican-controlled states regarding residency requirements for those coming from other states. It would be prudent for state leaders to tighten voting and residency requirements for people coming from states with different values in order to prevent political shifts due to large amounts of people coming and bringing with them the very political habits that made their states of origin inhospitable.

First things first, the GOP must secure victories in Georgia. Then, it must work to tighten its registration procedures for those coming out of state and replicate similar reforms in other states.

