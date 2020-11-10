https://www.theblaze.com/news/leftist-thug-who-kicked-man-in-head-from-behind-knocking-him-out-gets-his-prison-sentence

Marquise Love —

accused of kicking a man in the head from behind and knocking him out cold after repeatedly punching him amid a Portland protest in August — has been sentenced to 20 months in prison, KOIN-TV reported.

Here’s the clip of the head kick. (Content warning: Language):

What are the details?

Love received the sentence after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and felony riot as well undergoing “months of pretrial negotiations and a judicial settlement conference,” the station said, citing the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

More from KOIN:

His guilty plea acknowledges that he caused physical injury to the victim, identified as Adam Haner, and that “he and others engaged in tumultuous and violent conduct and created a grave risk of causing public alarm.” The DA’s office said Haner, as well as law enforcement, the court and the state, found the resolution in this case “appropriate.” Haner was not personally at the sentencing hearing on Monday, but has previously said in interviews with the media that he hoped Love would learn from what happened. Love apologized to the victim in court, according to the DA’s office, and reportedly expressed genuine remorse.

“The video of this assault is violent and shocking. It outraged our community and nation. We are fortunate that the victim’s injuries were not as severe as it first appeared they may have been,” Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said in a statement, according to the station. “In the days, weeks and months after this assault, detectives with the Portland Police Bureau worked quickly to identify the suspect and complete the investigation. This is a proper resolution. Marquise Love is accepting responsibility for his actions and the punishment.”

After his time behind bars, Love will have to complete 36 months of probation, KOIN reported, adding that any violations could result in additional prison time. He also must undergo an alcohol abuse evaluation and comply with any recommended treatment, the station said.

What’s the background?

Portland police identified Love as the suspect seen in cellphone videos repeatedly punching a man who was forced by a mob to sit in the street after which the suspect kicked the victim in the head from behind and apparently knocked him out.

The beating began after the victim was trying to get away from violent protesters and crashed his truck — then a mob descended upon him. (Content warning: Language):

Here’s another clip of the head-kicking thug — who was wearing a “security” vest — showing him repeatedly punching the man in the head. (Content warning: Language):

Haner, recounting the incident to KPTV-TV, said he was yanked out of his vehicle and hit the ground, after which the mob “wouldn’t let me get up” — and then the beating began.

“I was just standing for myself as a citizen,” he told the station, “and if you can’t do that on a street, then what can you do?”







Man pleads guilty to protest assault, sentenced to prison



