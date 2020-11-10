https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/less-half-new-poll-believe-biden-legitimate-winner/

(JUST THE NEWS) — More than a third of registered voters believe Donald Trump legitimately won the presidential election, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Less than half of all respondents — 49% — believe Joe Biden legitimately won the race, while 34% said they believe Trump won the election, and 16% said they are not sure who really won.

