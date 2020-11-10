https://saraacarter.com/lincoln-project-faces-backlash-for-urging-people-to-harass-members-of-trumps-legal-team/

November 10, 2020

Source: Twitter//The Lincoln Project

The Lincoln Project on Tuesday tweeted out the contact info of two attorneys working for President Donald Trump‘s legal team to challenge the election results from Pennsylvania and appeared to urge its followers to harass the duo. The Republican anti-Trump group faced fierce backlash from conservatives across Twitter for this action.

It is important to note that this contact info is publicly available on their respective professional biographies on the website of the Porter Wright law firm. Therefore this does not meet the definition of doxxing, something which some people have falsely accused the Lincoln Project of.

“Here are two attorneys attempting to help Trump overturn the will of the Pennsylvanian people,” the group tweeted, followed by their names, and their phone numbers and emails for work. After that, the group then said to “Make them famous.”

Here are two attorneys attempting to help Trump overturn the will of the Pennsylvanian people. Ronald Hicks

412.235.1476

rhicks@porterwright.com Carolyn McGee

412.235.1488

cmcgee@porterwright.com Make them famous. 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/YwjMGvTqcW — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 10, 2020

Conservatives from across Twitter then criticized the political group for promoting the harassment of people. Here are some of them:

You made millions resisting Trump and need a new source of income. Who will you go after? Anyone who supported/supports Trump. Witch hunting is a lucrative grift. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) November 10, 2020

You are such garbage people and I hope this goes as well for you as your Senate efforts in Maine. My gosh. Imagine thinking you’re the good guys in this. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 10, 2020

I guess Twitter is to busy censoring evidence of voter fraud to notice the Lincoln Project running all out harassment/doxxing campaigns? https://t.co/FBeLTPkDGA — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) November 10, 2020

You can follow Douglas Braff on Twitter @Douglas_P_Braff.

Share

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

