https://saraacarter.com/lincoln-project-faces-backlash-for-urging-people-to-harass-members-of-trumps-legal-team/
November 10, 2020
Source: Twitter//The Lincoln Project
The Lincoln Project on Tuesday tweeted out the contact info of two attorneys working for President Donald Trump‘s legal team to challenge the election results from Pennsylvania and appeared to urge its followers to harass the duo. The Republican anti-Trump group faced fierce backlash from conservatives across Twitter for this action.
It is important to note that this contact info is publicly available on their respective professional biographies on the website of the Porter Wright law firm. Therefore this does not meet the definition of doxxing, something which some people have falsely accused the Lincoln Project of.
“Here are two attorneys attempting to help Trump overturn the will of the Pennsylvanian people,” the group tweeted, followed by their names, and their phone numbers and emails for work. After that, the group then said to “Make them famous.”
Conservatives from across Twitter then criticized the political group for promoting the harassment of people. Here are some of them:
You can follow Douglas Braff on Twitter @Douglas_P_Braff.
Share