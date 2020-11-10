https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lindsey-graham-possible-ballot-harvesting-in-pennsylvania-involving-25000-nursing-home-residents/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Lindsey Graham: “I’ve got more information. We’re now finding potentially that 25,000 nursing home residents in different nursing homes requested mail-in ballots at the exact same time. … Somebody is up to no good in these nursing homes” pic.twitter.com/IUBrnHCR7g — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) November 10, 2020

“I’ve got more information. We’re now finding potentially that 25,000 nursing home residents in different nursing homes requested mail-in ballots at the exact same time,” Graham claimed during an interview on Fox News. “You can’t ballot harvest in Pennsylvania. What are the odds that 25,000 people in different locations of the same age group requested at the same time a ballot? Somebody is up to no good in these nursing homes.”

“We owe it to those who voted for President Trump and the country at large to test the system. If we don’t deal with voting by mail in 2020, we’ll never win the White House again,” he said. “The biggest issue, the biggest difference between 2016 and 2020 is the mass use of voting by mail. It is the wild, wild West at post offices and there are no rules. And if we don’t come up with some rules pretty soon, we’re going to get killed in perpetuity in presidential campaigns.”

“And I worry about Georgia, I worry about the two Senate races in Georgia,” Graham said. “Why do we want to run down every lead and count every vote? We got two elections in Georgia that will decided the fate of the nation.”